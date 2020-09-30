Benton County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office announces arrest in murder case

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies arrested a man wanted in a first-degree murder investigation dating back to May of 2019.

Caleb G. Self, 22, of Cole Camp, Mo. faces murder, armed criminal action and tampering with evidence charges in the death of Matthew L. Reyburn. Self is jailed in Pettis County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol’s Investigative Unit worked on the case.

