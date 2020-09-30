Advertisement

Conservatory of the Ozarks will stay open after a generous donation

Conservatory of the Ozarks is an outlet for those interested in the performing arts, but the virus and lock downs have hit the business hard.
Conservatory of the Ozarks is an outlet for those interested in the performing arts, but the virus and lock downs have hit the business hard.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -An outlet for those interested in the performing arts will not close on Wednesday.

The Conservatory of the Ozarks posted on their Facebook Page Tuesday night that they received a generous donation. Philanthropists Jon and Dawna Morris donated the money.

The studio hopes the money will keep them in business through at least the end of the year.

Since opening in 2008, the studio has evolved to a place for music, art and drama.

“We started the beginning of this year great suddenly in April for the first time I ever remember there was no calls from anybody,” Director Heather Leverich told us on Monday.

Leverich said since then she’s lost around 100 students.

“They’re afraid to come to lessons because they don’t want to be exposed to COVID. Other people lost their jobs or their parents lost their jobs,” said Leverich.

The Conservatory says while the donation will keep them operating through the end of the year, they hope to stay open even longer.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Springfield Public Schools offer free flu vaccine for students seated and virtual

Updated: 1 hour ago
An extra barrier of protection for your Springfield Public Scool Students. And it’s free too.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot for one day, then cool again

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Another drop Thursday

News

AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump and Biden’s first debate

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A look at how their statements from Cleveland stack up with the facts.

News

Springfield city council approves up to $12 million budget for airport hangar

Updated: 11 hours ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

Latest News

News

Man charged with harassing 9 year-old girl in Shannon County

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Roger Rector faces first degree harassment charges

News

Angry opening: Trump, Biden lash, interrupt each other

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Marked by angry interruptions and bitter accusations, the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden erupted in contentious exchanges Tuesday night over the coronavirus pandemic, job losses and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.

Sports

A capsule look at the Cardinals-Padres playoff series

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Cardinals will play the Padres in a three-game series.

News

9 charged after McCloskey confrontation in St. Louis won’t be prosecuted

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
St. Louis officials will not prosecute nine people who were charged with trespassing after a confrontation with a gun-wielding couple during a demonstration.

On Your Side

On Your Side: Utility company cautions about third party bill pay apps

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
If you pay your bills online, an Ozarks utility company has a warning.

Sports

Patrick Mahomes, fiancee’ announce pregnancy on Instagram

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
For Patrick Mahomes, 2020 is one year he will never forget.