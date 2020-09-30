Conservatory of the Ozarks will stay open after a generous donation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -An outlet for those interested in the performing arts will not close on Wednesday.

The Conservatory of the Ozarks posted on their Facebook Page Tuesday night that they received a generous donation. Philanthropists Jon and Dawna Morris donated the money.

The studio hopes the money will keep them in business through at least the end of the year.

Since opening in 2008, the studio has evolved to a place for music, art and drama.

“We started the beginning of this year great suddenly in April for the first time I ever remember there was no calls from anybody,” Director Heather Leverich told us on Monday.

Leverich said since then she’s lost around 100 students.

“They’re afraid to come to lessons because they don’t want to be exposed to COVID. Other people lost their jobs or their parents lost their jobs,” said Leverich.

The Conservatory says while the donation will keep them operating through the end of the year, they hope to stay open even longer.

