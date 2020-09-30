Couple’s motorcycle hit during high-speed pursuit of Shannon County, Mo. escapees

EMINENCE, Mo. (KY3) -

A couple found themselves in a high-speed pursuit involving one of two escapees from the Shannon County, Mo. Jail.

Hunter Vest and Cameron Kennedy escaped custody in the jail on Sunday. Authorities captured Kennedy on Monday. Vest remains on the run for a fourth day.

Investigators say they not only assaulted a jailer, but also a motorcyclist on the road. Rick Bethel says he was driving Sunday evening as the pair led officers on a chase east of Eminence on State Highway 106. Bethel says he and his girlfriend, Lisa Crafton, had just stopped at the Current River Bridge and taken a picture, and not long after they returned to the road. A Shannon County deputy passed them in a hurry. Soon after that, a white truck came up the road. The driver slammed into the side of their motorcycle, smashing Bethel’s foot. Miraculously, it didn’t cause them to crash.

Bethel did not know until later it was the two escapees from the jail.

“We’re just riding along probably about 50, 55 miles-an-hour, and all of a sudden, just a loud boom and I felt my foot, and it just felt like something had torn my foot off,” said Bethel. “I screamed out, probably said something I shouldn’t have, and then I see this white truck right there beside us, and as I’m looking, it’s fishtailing going up the hill and no brake light or nothing.”

Bethel says witnesses in a vehicle behind him believe the driver of the pickup hit their motorcycle intentionally. And Bethel believes it’s only by the grace of God they survived. He believes they were trying to make him crash to create a distraction for law enforcement.

Shannon County authorities ask if you see Hunter Vest or know where he might be, call 911.

Hunter Vest/Courtesy Shannon County Jail (KY3)

