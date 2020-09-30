Advertisement

FBI seeks information in nationwide search of child sexual assault suspect

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking the public’s assistance for identifying information regarding an unknown man who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking the public's assistance for identifying information regarding an unknown man who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking the public’s assistance for identifying information regarding an unknown man who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Photographs and an informational poster depicting the unknown individual, known only as John Doe 42, are being disseminated to the public and can be found online at the FBI website.

Initial video of the unidentified male, John Doe 42, shown with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August of 2019. The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced in October of 2015.

John Doe 42 is described as a white male with gray hair and wearing a red and black plaid shirt. He is heard speaking English in the video. Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

