Advertisement

Lice infestation linked to girl’s death; parents charged

Investigators say a 12-year-old Georgia girl may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years.
Investigators say a 12-year-old Georgia girl may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IVEY, Ga. (AP) — Investigators say a 12-year-old Georgia girl may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years.

The details on the death of Kaitlyn Yozviak were discussed during a preliminary hearing Monday.

A Wilkinson County judge ruled there is enough evidence for second-degree murder charges against parents Mary Katherine “Katie” Horton and Joey Yozviak to go forward to a grand jury.

Authorities say medical records show Kaitlyn died from cardiac arrest with a secondary cause being severe anemia.

Hilton says repeated bites from the lice lowered the girl’s blood iron levels, possibly causing anemia and triggering the cardiac attack.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

NFL: Steelers and Titans will play Monday or Tuesday because of COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Both the Titans and Steelers are 3-0 and among the NFL’s seven undefeated teams.

National

Ralph Abraham discusses the SCOTUS vacancy

Updated: moments ago

National

Abraham reacts to the first debate

Updated: 14 minutes ago

News

Springfield police search for man charged with aggravated DWI

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Maria Neider
Craig Randall Foster is wanted on a felony warrant in Greene County.

National

Hot, dry conditions stoke devastating California wildfires

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Glass and Zogg fires are among nearly 30 wildfires burning in California.

Latest News

National

NFL: Steelers and Titans will play Monday or Tuesday

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The NFL said Sunday’s Steelers-Titans game is being postponed and moved to Monday or Tuesday amid the Titans' coronavirus outbreak.

National

AG seeks delay in releasing Breonna Taylor grand jury files

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office filed a motion Wednesday morning asking for a week’s delay to enable the redaction of names and personal information.

Cedar County: November 2020

Updated: 34 minutes ago

National

Economy plunges 31.4% in spring but big rebound expected

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
The U.S. economy plunged at an unprecedented rate this spring and even with a record rebound expected in the just-ended third quarter, the U.S. economy will likely shrink this year, the first time that has happened since the Great Recession.

Coronavirus

Study: Neanderthal genes are a liability for COVID patients

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A study by European scientists published Wednesday by the journal Nature identifies a cluster of genes that are linked to a higher risk of hospitalization and respiratory failure in patients who are infected with the new coronavirus.

Ozark County: November 2020

Updated: 44 minutes ago