Missouri Gov. Parson shares update on condition after positive COVID-19 test

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Governor Parson says he has not had any symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.

Missouri has reported 126,113 confirmed cases since the virus first hit the state, including 1,351 new cases Wednesday. The state also reported 32 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,118. Republican Gov. Mike Parson and his wife are among those who have been infected with the virus. Parson, who tested along with his wife tested positive for the virus last week, on Wednesday said they both will stay in isolation for the remainder of this week.

Parson said he hasn’t experienced any symptoms. He was tested shortly after his wife, Teresa Parson, who had mild symptoms last week, tested positive. Parson said his wife no longer has symptoms.

Parson also on Wednesday announced the state bought four machines for coronavirus spit tests. The Food and Drug Administration last month gave approval to a saliva-based test developed at Washington University.

Along with the testing machine at the university, Parson said the other four machines likely will be stationed in southwest Missouri, southeast Missouri, central Missouri and the Kansas City area.

