Advertisement

Missouri Gov. Parson shares update on condition after positive COVID-19 test

Missouri Gov. Parson briefed the state from the governor's mansion.
Missouri Gov. Parson briefed the state from the governor's mansion.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Governor Parson says he has not had any symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.

Missouri has reported 126,113 confirmed cases since the virus first hit the state, including 1,351 new cases Wednesday. The state also reported 32 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,118. Republican Gov. Mike Parson and his wife are among those who have been infected with the virus. Parson, who tested along with his wife tested positive for the virus last week, on Wednesday said they both will stay in isolation for the remainder of this week.

Parson said he hasn’t experienced any symptoms. He was tested shortly after his wife, Teresa Parson, who had mild symptoms last week, tested positive. Parson said his wife no longer has symptoms.

Parson also on Wednesday announced the state bought four machines for coronavirus spit tests. The Food and Drug Administration last month gave approval to a saliva-based test developed at Washington University.

Along with the testing machine at the university, Parson said the other four machines likely will be stationed in southwest Missouri, southeast Missouri, central Missouri and the Kansas City area.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi and Mnuchin have ‘extensive’ talks on COVID relief

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have wrapped up an “extensive conversation” on a huge COVID-19 rescue package.

Coronavirus

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports death related to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the death of a Greene County resident from COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Hospitals feel squeeze as coronavirus spikes in Midwest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. is averaging more than 40,000 new confirmed cases a day.

Coronavirus

State of Missouri hosting free COVID-19 testing event in Springfield Friday, Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
More than 50 counties throughout Missouri participated in community testing events from April through July.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Webster County Health Unit hosted drive-thru COVID-19 testing event

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Webster County Health Unit reports 664 cases of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Study: Neanderthal genes are a liability for COVID patients

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A study by European scientists published Wednesday by the journal Nature identifies a cluster of genes that are linked to a higher risk of hospitalization and respiratory failure in patients who are infected with the new coronavirus.

National

Timothy Ray Brown, 1st person cured of HIV, dies of cancer

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Brown died Tuesday at his home in Palm Springs, California, according to a social media post by his partner, Tim Hoeffgen.

National

Cold weather means new challenges for struggling restaurants

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As temperatures start to slide in many parts of the country, restaurants will have to coax patrons to come back inside, and it’s anyone’s guess how many actually will.

National

Between COVID and wildfires, Calif. wineries suffer huge economic hit

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
The Glass Fire in Napa County is having a profound impact on local wineries and those who depend on the visitors they attract.

Coronavirus

Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.