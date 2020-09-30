Advertisement

Missouri launches revamped COVID-19 Dashboard, including new data

Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services launched a revamped version of its COVID-19 Dashboard. This is a screen shot of the website on 9/30/2020.
Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services launched a revamped version of its COVID-19 Dashboard. This is a screen shot of the website on 9/30/2020.(KY3)
By Andrew Havranek
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - One of the biggest complaints the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services received regarding its original COVID-19 dashboard was that it wasn’t very user friendly.

This week, the state launched a new dashboard, hoping this one is easier for Missourians to navigate.

The DHSS has also added several new sections of data.

One of the new sections shows the positivity rate, broken down by county, both over the last week and since the pandemic began in March.

“It helps track, really the level of testing, the level of community transmission, and where all of that stands locally," said Lisa Cox, Communications Director with the Missouri DHSS.

According to the chart, over the last week, Camden County has a nearly 27% positivity rate. That means More than one in every four people who got tested has the coronavirus.

“That [information] helps policy decisions, as well as just personal decisions on whether or not you want to get out and about and of course use prevention measures," Cox added.

Another new section is the ‘school district’ tab.

That page shows how many students between five- and 19-years-old have COVID-19 and live in that specific geographical school district. It doesn’t matter if they go to that school or not.

“We know that those kids and those families and those teachers within that same school district, we know they intermingle, and a lot of what we see in a community is reflective of what’s in that district and not necessarily in a specific school building," Cox said.

The new dashboard also shows how many are in the hospital, and breaks down by region how many ICU beds and ventilators are available

Another change from the old system is when the daily numbers are updated. The website is updated every morning, not at 2:00 p.m.

Governor Mike Parson addressed the new dashboard Wednesday during his ‘virtual’ briefing, from isolation in the Governor’s Mansion, his first briefing since his own positive case of COVID-19.

“I encourage all Missourians to utilize these dashboards to stay informed and up-to-date to the situation here in Missouri,” Parson said.

The DHSS expects a mobile-friendly version to be made available by the end of the week.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly temps return

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Chilly temps are back.

News

Kansas City introduces another plan to combat growing crime

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The announcement comes as the city is on track to set a homicide record, with 146 so far this year. The highest number in recent years was 151 in 2017.

News

City of Ozark, Mo. prepares for opening of new Riverside Bridge

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Stone County, Mo. businesses receive federal funding through CARES Act

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Kadee Brosseau reports.

Latest News

News

Couple’s motorcycle hit during high-speed pursuit of Shannon County, Mo. escapees

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Coronavirus

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports death related to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the death of a Greene County resident from COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Missouri Gov. Parson shares update on condition after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri has reported 126,113 confirmed cases since the virus first hit the state, including 1,351 new cases Wednesday.

Sports

Patriots expecting unexpected in latest matchup with Mahomes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
If there’s one thing Bill Belichick is sure of, it’s that there’s no special formula to slowing down the Chiefs offense and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

News

Stone County, Mo. businesses receive federal funding through CARES Act

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kadee Brosseau
Stone County leaders are in the process of handing out $3.7 million in federal funding from the Cares Act amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local

Battlefield Mall, U.S. Cellular hosts drive-in movie night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The movie is the family classic “Shrek.”