Missouri launches revamped COVID-19 Dashboard, including new data

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - One of the biggest complaints the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services received regarding its original COVID-19 dashboard was that it wasn’t very user friendly.

This week, the state launched a new dashboard, hoping this one is easier for Missourians to navigate.

The DHSS has also added several new sections of data.

One of the new sections shows the positivity rate, broken down by county, both over the last week and since the pandemic began in March.

“It helps track, really the level of testing, the level of community transmission, and where all of that stands locally," said Lisa Cox, Communications Director with the Missouri DHSS.

According to the chart, over the last week, Camden County has a nearly 27% positivity rate. That means More than one in every four people who got tested has the coronavirus.

“That [information] helps policy decisions, as well as just personal decisions on whether or not you want to get out and about and of course use prevention measures," Cox added.

Another new section is the ‘school district’ tab.

That page shows how many students between five- and 19-years-old have COVID-19 and live in that specific geographical school district. It doesn’t matter if they go to that school or not.

“We know that those kids and those families and those teachers within that same school district, we know they intermingle, and a lot of what we see in a community is reflective of what’s in that district and not necessarily in a specific school building," Cox said.

The new dashboard also shows how many are in the hospital, and breaks down by region how many ICU beds and ventilators are available

Another change from the old system is when the daily numbers are updated. The website is updated every morning, not at 2:00 p.m.

Governor Mike Parson addressed the new dashboard Wednesday during his ‘virtual’ briefing, from isolation in the Governor’s Mansion, his first briefing since his own positive case of COVID-19.

“I encourage all Missourians to utilize these dashboards to stay informed and up-to-date to the situation here in Missouri,” Parson said.

The DHSS expects a mobile-friendly version to be made available by the end of the week.

