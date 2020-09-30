Advertisement

New Riverside Bridge targeted to open in next two months

By Joe Hickman
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

It’s been five years since the old historic Riverside bridge closed for good after years of floods and debris build-up that eventually made it too dangerous and dilapidated to keep open.

Chad Zickefoose, an LPA Project Manager with MoDOT, said he’s been working on efforts to replace or repair the bridge for over a decade.

“There were a lot of challenges along the way," he said. “Funding issues, adjacent property owners. Since it was built in 1909 there was a lot of interest in preserving the bridge so it just took that much time to work through all those different issues.”

“We had to realign the road and acquire right-of-way," added Steve Childers, Ozark’s City Administrator. “That’s the reason it’s being opened in 2020 instead of 2019. And it actually took an act of Congress. “That is true, I have the document on my desk.”

That act of Congress was needed because FEMA had bought out the flood plain surrounding the bridge including the land that once held the ever-popular Riverside Inn restaurant.

“That put a restriction on those properties down there for new construction," Zickefoose explained. "We couldn’t actually build the new bridge without getting Congress to pass a law allowing us to do that so that took quite a few years.”

But soon signs along the road that say, “Bridge closed” will be taken down as the $3 million replacement structure is almost done with the concrete main deck of the bridge now poured and the access ramps to be put in place by the end of the week.

The new bridge will have two 12-foot car lanes as opposed to the old bridge’s single lane and there will be a 10-foot bicycle and pedestrian lane as well.

“That is a very popular route for our on-street bikers,” Childers said. “We know that’s going to be a much safer situation for them.”

“It’s a great improvement," Zickefoose added. "The bridge is 10-12 feet higher than the old one so that should keep it out of the water.”

The original plan was to have the bridge open by the end of the year but now the opening date is the end of November if not sooner.

“People might be able to begin crossing the bridge before November but the entire project probably won’t be done until the end of November," Childers said.

That will certainly come as good news to those who have had their commutes lengthened for the last five years because of the bridge’s closure.

“I used to take that bridge every day and I can’t wait for it to open up again," Childers said. "You’re saving between 11 and 17 minutes sometimes so for emergency vehicles this is a really big deal.”

And by the way the old bridge will at some point be rebuilt by Bass Pro at its Ozark Mill location.

A bit of serendipity because in a sense the bridge will be coming home to where it began.

“The bridge was built in 1909 and its original location was by the Ozark Mill before it was relocated upstream to where it was before it was closed in July of 2015,” Zickefoose said. “So it will remain in Ozark and people will still be able to see it and walk across it.”

The old bridge carried about 2,000 cars per day and Childers said he’s not sure what the new numbers will be but what he does know is that it took a group effort to make the new Riverside Bridge come to pass with Christian County, Ozark, the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Ozark Special Road District all collaborating on the project.

