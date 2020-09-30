Parent of Ozark Junior High School student charged for making threat against school leaders

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The parent of an Ozark Junior High School student faces a charge of making a terroristic threat for an incident Tuesday.

The Christian County prosecutor charged Kenneth Russell Hicks of Ozark, Mo. He is jailed on $100,000 bond.

Investigators say Hicks made the statement about committing a shooting at the school because he was upset about his son being bullied at school. School leaders placed the school on lockdown after the incident.

