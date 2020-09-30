Sample Ballots: Check out your county’s ballot for November election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Before you make a decision for the November 2020 election, check out your county’s sample ballot.

Click on your county to see the sample ballot. DISCLAIMER: Due to high volume of ballots, this is a small representation of the ballots. These are just the races and issues on the ballots.

MISSOURI:

Barry County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/25/barry-county-november/

Benton County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/21/benton-county-mo-november/

Camden County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/29/camden-county-november/

Cedar County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/30/cedar-county-november/

Christian County: https://www.christiancountymo.gov/offices/county-clerk/sample-ballots/

Dade County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/25/dade-county-november/

Dallas County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/22/dallas-county-november/

Dent County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/24/dent-county-november/

Douglas County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/25/douglas-county-november/

Greene County: https://greenecountymo.gov/files/PDF/file.pdf?id=36038

Hickory County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/23/hickory-county-november/

Howell County: https://howellcounty.net/wpnew/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Sample-Ballot-Nov-2020.pdf

Laclede County: https://lacledecountyclerk.org/whats-on-the-ballot/

Lawrence County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/23/lawrence-county-november/

Miller County: https://218256de-bf4a-4da8-ac6f-9ce4cf664d18.filesusr.com/ugd/cbf041_887b2db78a5745eb957d26b595052fef.pdf

Oregon County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/25/oregon-county-november/

Ozark County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/30/ozark-county-november/

Phelps County: http://www.phelpscounty.org/directory/county-clerk/elections/

Polk County: https://polkcountymo.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/DOC092320-09232020101039.pdf

Pulaski County: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xO6zD76FUkp1r0YmUrEwnpcHEOCx1vrV/view

Shannon County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/25/shannon-county-november/

St. Clair County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/23/st-clair-county-november-no/

Stone County: https://stonecountyclerk.com/media/uploads/downloads/November_3%2C_2020_Publication_Ballot.pdf

Taney County: https://media.taneycounty.org/pdf.php?id=3984

Texas County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/23/texas-county-november/

Webster County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/23/webster-county-november/

Wright County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/23/wright-county-november/

ARKANSAS:

Arkansas register voters can check out ballots through voter view. CLICK HERE for the Arkansas Secretary of State’s website. Then type your name and address.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.