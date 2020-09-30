Advertisement

Sample Ballots: Check out your county’s ballot for November election

Deadlines near for absentee, mail-in ballots for August 4 election.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Before you make a decision for the November 2020 election, check out your county’s sample ballot.

Click on your county to see the sample ballot. DISCLAIMER: Due to high volume of ballots, this is a small representation of the ballots. These are just the races and issues on the ballots.

MISSOURI:

Barry County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/25/barry-county-november/

Benton County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/21/benton-county-mo-november/

Camden County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/29/camden-county-november/

Cedar County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/30/cedar-county-november/

Christian County: https://www.christiancountymo.gov/offices/county-clerk/sample-ballots/

Dade County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/25/dade-county-november/

Dallas County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/22/dallas-county-november/

Dent County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/24/dent-county-november/

Douglas County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/25/douglas-county-november/

Greene County: https://greenecountymo.gov/files/PDF/file.pdf?id=36038

Hickory County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/23/hickory-county-november/

Howell County: https://howellcounty.net/wpnew/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Sample-Ballot-Nov-2020.pdf

Laclede County: https://lacledecountyclerk.org/whats-on-the-ballot/

Lawrence County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/23/lawrence-county-november/

Miller County: https://218256de-bf4a-4da8-ac6f-9ce4cf664d18.filesusr.com/ugd/cbf041_887b2db78a5745eb957d26b595052fef.pdf

Oregon County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/25/oregon-county-november/

Ozark County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/30/ozark-county-november/

Phelps County: http://www.phelpscounty.org/directory/county-clerk/elections/

Polk County: https://polkcountymo.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/DOC092320-09232020101039.pdf

Pulaski County: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xO6zD76FUkp1r0YmUrEwnpcHEOCx1vrV/view

Shannon County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/25/shannon-county-november/

St. Clair County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/23/st-clair-county-november-no/

Stone County: https://stonecountyclerk.com/media/uploads/downloads/November_3%2C_2020_Publication_Ballot.pdf

Taney County: https://media.taneycounty.org/pdf.php?id=3984

Texas County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/23/texas-county-november/

Webster County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/23/webster-county-november/

Wright County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2020/09/23/wright-county-november/

ARKANSAS:

Arkansas register voters can check out ballots through voter view. CLICK HERE for the Arkansas Secretary of State’s website. Then type your name and address.

