Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports death related to COVID-19

Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the death of a Greene County resident from COVID-19.

Health leaders say the victim is a man in his 50s. In September, 47 residents of the county have died from the virus. The total number of deaths is 77 throughout the entire pandemic.

Who is at risk

Like so many of us, this individual had an underlying health condition that put him at increase risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19. Having an underlying health condition should not be interpreted as an individual being sick, feeble or infirm. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified two groups at higher risk for severe health outcomes from COVID-19: older adults and people with underlying health conditions.

Underlying health conditions can impact anyone at any age and include common diagnoses that many Greene County residents live with. For instance:

  • 16% of Greene County residents are 65 or older,
  • 33% are considered obese and
  • 11% have asthma

Other health conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as include, but are not limited to:

  • Cancer
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Lung disease
  • Obesity
  • Serious heart conditions
  • Diabetes
  • Pregnancy

