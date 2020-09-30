Springfield police search for man charged with aggravated DWI

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Craig Randall Foster (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a Greene County fugitive. Craig Randall Foster is charged with aggravated DWI. He’s wanted on a felony warrant for not appearing in court. Detectives say Foster has been on the run for awhile. KY3 featured him on Crime Stoppers in September last year.

Foster is 38-years-old. He’s 5′6″ and has brown hair, and green eyes. If you see this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps officers arrest him. All tipsters can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.