Springfield Public Schools offer free flu vaccine for students seated and virtual

The clinic will visit each school in the district twice.
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An extra barrier of protection for students in the Springfield Public School District. The district will offer free flu clinics again this year.

The free clinics have been offered since 2009 when H1N1 first made its rounds locally. The clinics are for both students and staff.

This year’s clinics will happen at each of the schools in the district twice this year but will be a bit different. The clinic will stop by for the Monday/Tuesday students then come back for the Thursday/Friday students.

Virtual students can also get the flu vaccine for free.

The start time for each clinic will be flexible to allow the healthcare team to complete all vaccinations at one site before moving to a new location. As a result, virtual students will receive a phone call and text message on the days of their flu clinics to alert them when the team is going to their school.

Click HERE for SPS’s vaccine tracker so you can know where the health providers are and when they will get to your school.

While the school wants students to get these flu vaccines they are also keeping a watchful eye on COVID-19 cases. They’ve tried to encourage their students, even if they are having symptoms that seem like allergies, to go ahead and get checked out.

“And when they lose their sense of taste and smell they think 'oh this is probably not my allergies," said Jean Graybeel, Director of Health Services for the district. "So I think people are starting to really understand that they need to be more in tune with what types of symptoms they are having. And if they are ill, they really need to check that out.”

For kids to receive the flu vaccine, parents must fill out a permission form found HERE.

