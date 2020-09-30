Stone County businesses receive federal funding through Cares Act

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Stone County leaders are in the process of handing out $3.7 million in federal funding from the Cares Act amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This time, money will go to local businesses needing help.

Stone County is distributing the Cares Act funding in three phases. First, it went to taxing entities, like schools. Then, it was given to non-profit organizations. Now, businesses are allowed to apply for the funding.

Bob Cox is a co-owner of The Harbor at Table Rock Lake. His business has already been approved to receive funding.

“We spent a lot of money on additional PPE, masks, gloves, disinfectants, a lot of hand sanitizer,” Cox said. “We spray the entire boat down before delivery back to the customer.”

Cox says they had to spend more money on extra safety measures during the pandemic.

“These were expenses and investments that we were going to make for the safety of our customers and our employees anyway,” Cox said.

However, thanks to the federal money from the Cares Act, Cox' business is one of many Stone County entities that is getting help.

“We get reimbursed for that and so that helped us make sure that we have the right amount of equipment and the right amount of protection,” Cox said.

However, it’s not only businesses that have gotten a pay-back.

“The Stone County commission has taken a very conservative and prudent approach in distributing this money,” Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce President Sheila Thomas said.

Thomas says they’ve been giving out the nearly $4 million in three phases: taxing entities, non-profits, and businesses. Entities can get reimbursed through an online application process, complete with receipts for COVID-19 related expenses.

“The documentation has to be required because we have to see where the money went,” Thomas said.

She says the county will continue to give out the money in these phases through the end of the year.

“[The commission] really wants to try to get the money out into the community to help as many people as they can,” Thomas said.

Business owners must apply by midnight on September 30 for this round of funding distribution. However, there could be future rounds of applications. So, Thomas suggests that all Stone County entities save receipts for COVID-19 related purchases to possibly apply again in the future.

