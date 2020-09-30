Advertisement

Walmart looks to airports as inspiration of new store layout

This July 2020 photo provided by Walmart shows the bright signage and Walmart logos from the parking lot outside the Walmart Supercenter in Springdale, Ark. Walmart is getting inspiration from the airport terminal as it revamps the layout and signage of its stores to speed up shopping and better cater to smartphone-armed customers. (Mark Steele + FITCH/Courtesy of Walmart via AP)
This July 2020 photo provided by Walmart shows the bright signage and Walmart logos from the parking lot outside the Walmart Supercenter in Springdale, Ark. Walmart is getting inspiration from the airport terminal as it revamps the layout and signage of its stores to speed up shopping and better cater to smartphone-armed customers. (Mark Steele + FITCH/Courtesy of Walmart via AP)(Mark Steele + FITCH | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart is getting inspiration from the airport terminal as it revamps the layout and signage of its stores to speed up shopping and better cater to smartphone-armed customers.

The nation’s largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, said that the look, which includes signs with bold dimensional typeface spotlighting sections, is currently in one store. It will be rolled out to 200 stores by early next year. with plans to add another 800 stores by early 2022. Walmart says it was working on a new store layout a year ago. But the pandemic accelerated those efforts as customers are increasingly focused on contactless shopping amid safety concerns.

“We were inspired by airport wayfinding systems as best-in-class examples of how to navigate large groups of people,” says Janey Whiteside, executive vice president and chief customer officer at Walmart’s U.S. division, in a corporate blog.

As part of the overall signage, the exterior and interior of the stores will reflect the Walmart app icon. As customers enter the store, they will see colorful iconography and a store directory that encourages them to download and use the Walmart app while they shop. It says its aisles will feature letter and number combinations to guide customers from phone to products.

It’s also featuring dedicated sections within the store for toys, baby products and other areas. Shoppers who don’t use their smartphones for shopping will still benefit with the bigger signs, which will help them find items, Whiteside noted.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

NFL: Steelers and Titans will play Monday or Tuesday because of COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
Both the Titans and Steelers are 3-0 and among the NFL’s seven undefeated teams.

News

Springfield police search for man charged with aggravated DWI

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Maria Neider
Craig Randall Foster is wanted on a felony warrant in Greene County.

Cedar County: November 2020

Updated: 33 minutes ago

Ozark County: November 2020

Updated: 44 minutes ago

Latest News

Local

Conservatory of the Ozarks will stay open after a generous donation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Donation will keep performing studio in Springfield open.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot for one day, then cool again

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Another drop Thursday

News

AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump and Biden’s first debate

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A look at how their statements from Cleveland stack up with the facts.

News

Springfield city council approves up to $12 million budget for airport hangar

Updated: 13 hours ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

News

Man charged with harassing 9 year-old girl in Shannon County

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Roger Rector faces first degree harassment charges

News

Angry opening: Trump, Biden lash, interrupt each other

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Marked by angry interruptions and bitter accusations, the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden erupted in contentious exchanges Tuesday night over the coronavirus pandemic, job losses and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.