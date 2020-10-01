After years without storm warnings, McCord Bend gets new siren

McCord Bend, Mo. (KY3) - People who live in one Stone County community now have peace-of-mind when severe weather strikes.

The Village of McCord Bend recently received a storm siren for the first time in at least 15 years.

“There wasn’t any type of warning or anything. We just had to go outside and see for ourselves,” Alli Bailey said.

Without reliable storm warnings, some families in McCord Bend didn’t feel safe.

“The wind has even blown a window out before, just from strong winds. We didn’t realize we were under a severe warning of any type,” Chasity Shirkey said.

Without reliable internet or cell service, community leaders knew they needed something to help keep residents safe.

“Now, we are going to be really prepared,” Village of McCord Bend Board Chairwoman Mandi Carr said.

Carr applied for two grants. One grant was received through the USDA. The other was a local grant through the Table Rock Lake Community Foundation. Together, the two grants covered the more than $14,000 system, which is now linked with the county’s emergency management.

“All the turning it on, all the testing will be done with the emergency services out of Branson West. It’s all hands off on our part,” Carr said.

The siren itself is refurbished.

“We really try to offer a cost-effective option for these communities that really need a warning system,” Table Rock Alerting Systems Owner Cruz Newberry said.

It is a 1970′s model siren with a classic tone that is sent out in 360 degrees.

“The sound comes out all around it, simultaneously. It’ll wail up and down. We made sure the tone that gets broadcast out is the most attention getting sound possible,” Newberry said.

However, it’s not only the siren that will help keep people safe in McCord Bend. They also got 150 weather radios that people can have in their homes

“[We are the] most prepared community in Stone County as far as storm alerting goes,” Carr said.

The siren can be heard about a mile away, and even beyond, depending on weather conditions.

