Arkansas reports spike in coronavirus cases, 15 new deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas reported a spike in new coronavirus cases Thursday, confirming 921 new cases and finding 203 probable new cases in its latest daily report.

The new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 brought to 81,531 the number of confirmed cases and 3,290 probable cases since the pandemic began, the Department of Health reported. Fifteen new COVID-19 fatalities brought the state’s death toll since the pandemic began to 1,384, including both confirmed and probable cases.

The state’s confirmed virus cases increased by 921 to 81,531. Probable cases rose by 203 to 3,290. The number of people hospitalized dropped by five to 485.

The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. Arkansas ranks sixth in the country for new cases per capita, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The state reported on Thursday also reported 698 active cases at its K-12 public schools, a slight drop from the 717 reported Monday. The state also reported active cases at colleges and universities dropped from 490 on Monday to 438 Thursday.

The Arkansas Education Association on Thursday said it’s received “troubling” reports about unsafe practices in schools and set up an online survey for teachers to anonymously report issues or positive examples.

“In order to fight this virus, we must be able to openly communicate without fear of retribution,” Carol Fleming, the association’s president, said in a statement.

The department reported more than 12,000 tests conducted Wednesday, which Gov. Asa Hutchinson said was a record for the state’s daily reporting.

“This high testing volume is vital to our efforts to slow the spread of this virus,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “Remember, we all have to be disciplined and serious about COVID-19.”

