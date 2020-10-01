Advertisement

Arkansas reports spike in coronavirus cases, 15 new deaths

Gov. Hutchinson appeared in Mena, Ark.
Gov. Hutchinson appeared in Mena, Ark.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas reported a spike in new coronavirus cases Thursday, confirming 921 new cases and finding 203 probable new cases in its latest daily report.

The new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 brought to 81,531 the number of confirmed cases and 3,290 probable cases since the pandemic began, the Department of Health reported. Fifteen new COVID-19 fatalities brought the state’s death toll since the pandemic began to 1,384, including both confirmed and probable cases.

The state’s confirmed virus cases increased by 921 to 81,531. Probable cases rose by 203 to 3,290. The number of people hospitalized dropped by five to 485.

The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. Arkansas ranks sixth in the country for new cases per capita, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The state reported on Thursday also reported 698 active cases at its K-12 public schools, a slight drop from the 717 reported Monday. The state also reported active cases at colleges and universities dropped from 490 on Monday to 438 Thursday.

The Arkansas Education Association on Thursday said it’s received “troubling” reports about unsafe practices in schools and set up an online survey for teachers to anonymously report issues or positive examples.

“In order to fight this virus, we must be able to openly communicate without fear of retribution,” Carol Fleming, the association’s president, said in a statement.

The department reported more than 12,000 tests conducted Wednesday, which Gov. Asa Hutchinson said was a record for the state’s daily reporting.

“This high testing volume is vital to our efforts to slow the spread of this virus,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “Remember, we all have to be disciplined and serious about COVID-19.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Amazon: Nearly 20,000 workers tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Amazon says that nearly 20,000 of its workers have tested positive or been presumed positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

National Politics

Trump moves Wisconsin rally amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus task force report urged social distancing in “red zones” like La Crosse and Brown counties to the “maximum degree possible.”

National Politics

Trump opposes changing debate rules but will still attend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump opposes changing the rules for the remaining two presidential debates against Democrat Joe Biden, but his campaign says he will still attend.

Coronavirus

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports record-tying day for COVID-19 cases; 4 deaths reported too

Updated: 2 hours ago
The daily total ties the previous record set on September 4.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Greene County Commission approves more applications for CARES Act money

Updated: 2 hours ago
The CARES Act Citizens Advisory Committee, the 30-member volunteer group created July 21, meets in subcommittees to review applications by categories.

Coronavirus

Carnival cancels most 2020 US cruises as CDC extends ban

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Carnival Cruise Line is canceling most U.S. sailings through the end of this year, the latest sign that the cruise industry’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic could still be many months away.

Coronavirus

Springfield city leaders will decide future of mask mandate Monday night

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The city council meeting is at 6:30 p.m.

Coronavirus

Christian County commissioners approves masking ordinances for county buildings

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The order signed Thursday goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on October 2, 2020 and will remain in effect until further notice.

Coronavirus

Push to bring coronavirus vaccines to the poor faces trouble

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By MARIA CHENG and LORI HINNANT
In one of the biggest obstacles, rich countries have locked up most of the world’s potential vaccine supply through 2021, and the U.S. and others have refused to join the project, called Covax.

Coronavirus

Ways to stay safe this fall amid pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Because the COVID-19 pandemic is colliding with flu season, the next few months could get ugly where the virus is concerned. But there are ways to stay safe.