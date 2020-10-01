Advertisement

BBB issues a warning about a fence company in Springfield, Mo.

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Better Business Bureau is urging you to use caution with a Springfield fence company.

The BBB gave it an "F" rating. The Missouri Fence Company is owned by Justin Schmidt. In August, Ashley Reynolds talked to upset customers who paid deposits months ago. The work still hasn’t started. One customer paid his deposit in May. His fence is not finished.

Each customer tells us they paid the owner at least $1,000, but they can’t reach him.

Since our report aired, we’ve heard from more than a dozen people with similar stories.

On Your Side Investigation: Customers say deal not done with Springfield fence company

The Missouri Attorney General has encouraged them to file complaints.

Ashley reached out to the owner’s attorney for comment. She hasn’t heard back.

