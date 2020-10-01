Advertisement

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a great reminder to do self-check exams

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
(WJRT)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -1 in 8 women will get breast cancer in their lifetime. That is a sobering statistic as we head into Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Self-breast exams can feel awkward or maybe make you uncomfortable to talk about but these can be a real lifesaver. To start, just check in a mirror for any visual changes. Puckering and dimples deserve a closer look. Make sure you become familiar with any sort of changes.

Catherine York, a nurse practitioner from Mercy says the exam should start right at your collar bone.

“Take a firm press at the nipple then you want to go up to about one o’clock," said York. "Then pad back down. The other thing is a lot of people don’t know you have breast tissue at your armpit. So you want to make sure you get all the way up there.”

She says these sorts of exams should be done once a month to check and so you can become familiar with what’s normal for you.

If you have a teenage daughter, teaching them and encouraging them to do the exams too can help their health, even if that age isn’t prone to breast cancer yet.

Don’t forget to sign up for buddy check too, right HERE. It’s a monthly reminder to do these sorts of examinations and encourage a friend to do it too.

