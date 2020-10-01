CATCH-A-CROOK: Springfield porch pirate rides off on a bike

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The thief rode up to the home on a bicycle right after the package was delivered. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County deputies are looking for a porch pirate. The man stole a Fed-Ex package from a home in the 11-hundred block of South Golden Avenue. The victim got an alert on her cell phone when movement triggered her security camera on August 28. She watched a man on a bicycle take the package just before 1:00 p.m. The theft happened right after the box was delivered.

The man stole a Fed-Ex package from a home in Greene County. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The video shows a young man wearing a black Evangel baseball shirt with the number 28 on the back. He’s also wearing a black baseball cap with the letter S in white on the front. Deputy Jason Winston says the package contained a canvas print valued at $35. A second security camera shows the man ride away. He later ditched the bike, but investigators didn’t find the package.

The thief is believed to be in his early 20′s with a thin build, approximately 6′0 tall, and 170 pounds. Deputy Winston says it’s possible the man lives close to this neighborhood. If you recognize the man or have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.