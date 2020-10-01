Advertisement

Christian County commissioners approves masking ordinances for county buildings

(WTOK)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Commission approved unanimously to implement masking requirements for all county-owned and county-leased buildings.

County employees must wear a face-covering or mask in all public areas of County buildings during citizen contact and/or in any common or work space when social distancing of six-feet or greater is difficult to maintain. All other persons seeking entry to county buildings must wear a face covering or mask in order to enter.

Exceptions to this requirement include:

• Those under the age of 5

• Those who provide documentation that for health or medical reasons, they are unable to wear a face covering

• Persons who are hearing impaired, or persons who are communicating with a person who is hearing impaired when the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.

• Employees of the county stationed at their individual work space provided they can maintain social distancing between themselves and other county employees or members of the public

“While Christian County has, to this point, experienced lower positivity rates than other areas, the recent uptick in confirmed cases here in our community has made it clear that we need to embrace masking as a way to slow the spread of this virus,” Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips stated.

The order signed Thursday goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on October 2, 2020 and will remain in effect until further notice. Persons who do not bring their own face covering or mask may obtain a disposal mask at the public entrance while supplies last.

