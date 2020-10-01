Advertisement

Greene County Commission approves more applications for CARES Act money

Greene County Commission
Greene County Commission(KY3)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Greene County Commission approved funding for 40 CARES Act Relief Fund applications with allocations of $287,243.10.

The CARES Act Citizens Advisory Committee, the 30-member volunteer group created July 21, meets in subcommittees to review applications by categories. Once reviewed, the subcommittee recommendations are taken to the full Advisory Council for a vote and then passed to the Greene County Commission for final approval. Applications will continue to be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Information related to the CARES Act funds is being made available on the “CARES Act Relief Fund” tab of greenecountymo.gov. This portion of the website also includes a transparency dashboard that shows the total dollar allotments by category and how much has been approved in those areas. An additional tab on this dashboard shows a list of the entities that have been awarded grants. These graphs will be updated as awards are made.

To date, the Commission has approved $24,447,399.97 of the $34.4 million total CARES Act Relief Funds allotted for Greene County.

Below are the funding allocations by category approved today by the Commission:

Education

  • Lil Owls Child Care-$3,600 for supplies and cleaning costs.

Total: $3,600

Taxpayer supported entities

  • Greene County Public Water Supply District #6 (Bois D’Arc)-$14,171.43 for payroll, PPE, utility assistance and technology upgrade.
  • City of Willard-$22,069.57 for laptop, sanitizing, PPE, wages and utility assistance.
  • Greene County Budget #3- $19,096.40 for technology and PPE.
  • Fair Grove Fire District-$13,795.70 for face masks and regulator for RIT (Rapid Intervention Team) packs.
  • Brookline Fire #2 - $85,010 for RIT packs, helmets and turnout gear.

Total: $154,143.10

Small Business

  • Wedding Event Planning -$5,000 for overhead and payroll to independent contractors.
  • Jennifer Ann White Realtor - $2,500 for computer equipment.
  • Backstage Tanning -$5,000 for general operations.
  • Dugout Ventures, LLC - $5,000 for payroll, rent and utilities.
  • Dragonfest Renaissance Faire -$5,000 for operations.
  • TASK9, LLC - $15,000 for payroll.
  • Petersons Properties- $5,000 for business interruption.
  • Blustyles Barbershop-$5,000 for business interruption.
  • Dimensions Hair Design-$5,000 for operations.
  • Big Whiskey’s, LLC (311 Park Central) -$10,000 for payroll.
  • Big Whiskey’s, LLC #4 (1550 E Battlefield)-$15,000 for payroll.
  • Big Whiskey’s 7, LLC (900 W Old town Rd)-$15,000 for payroll.
  • Josh Dukewits (dba Fire Family Barbeque Catering) - $5,000 for utilites and operations.
  • Think Big Foundation of Missouri, Inc. -$5,000 for business interruption.
  • Big Whiskey’s #3, LLC (Republic Road)-$10,000 for payroll.
  • Springfield Downtown CID -$17,000 for outdoor seating for downtown restaurants.

Total: $129,500

