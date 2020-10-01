Advertisement

H&M to close 250 stores in 2021

Sales dropped in September
H&M has 5,000 stores worldwide. Nearly 600 of them are in the United States.
H&M has 5,000 stores worldwide. Nearly 600 of them are in the United States.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – H&M plans to close 250 stores next year.

The retail chain says the coronavirus pandemic played a role because more shoppers are buying online.

H&M has 5,000 stores worldwide. Nearly 600 of them are in the United States.

The cuts amount to 5% of the company’s stores.

CEO Helena Helmersson says H&M sales declined in September compared to last year, but she believes the worst is behind the company and it can come out stronger after the pandemic.

It wasn’t immediately clear which stores the chain was closing.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Man’s carjacking captured on Facebook Live in D.C.

Updated: moments ago
|
By WJLA Staff
Warkaw Anagaw regularly broadcasts his opposition of the Ethiopian government. However, his stream was interrupted Sunday by two men with guns.

National Politics

Doctors ask Supreme Court to strike down Trump abortion rule

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The nation’s largest doctors' group on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to strike down a Trump administration rule that’s had a far-reaching impact on family planning by prohibiting taxpayer-funded clinics from referring women for abortions.

National

Suburban NY diocese files for bankruptcy amid abuse lawsuits

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 200 lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by clergy members have been filed against the diocese since the 2019 passage of New York’s Child Victims Act.

National

Man’s search in Colorado for missing sister ends

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By KRDO Staff
Trained dogs alerted authorities to the scent of human remains on three separate properties, but none resulted in leads in the Suzanne Morphew case.

Latest News

National

Man's search for missing sister in Colorado ends

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
Andrew Moorman's sister, Suzanne Morphew, has been missing since Mother's Day.

News

Arkansas cybersecurity task force recommends computer science requirement for high school graduation

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The task force also recommends every public high school have at least one computer science teacher.

News

Leigh’s Lost and Found: A Pit Bull found shot in the head has now recovered and is ready for a forever home!

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Tank has now recovered and been trained for more than year so he can be adopted out to the right home.

National

Court: Amazon not liable in teen’s powdered caffeine death

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Retail giant Amazon can’t be held responsible under current Ohio product liability law in the death of a high school senior who ingested powdered caffeine, the state Supreme Court said Thursday.

Sports

No. 16 Mississippi State seeks 4th straight win vs Arkansas

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Arkansas led No. 4 Georgia for little more than a half last weekend before the Bulldogs found their groove after a QB change and rolled to win 37-10.

Sports

Confident No. 21 Tennessee set to take on Missouri next

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri hasn’t lost its first two games since 1996.