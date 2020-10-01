KY3 Checklist: Are you registerd to vote?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

November elections are quickly approaching, and the deadline to register is Wednesday, October 7.

Organizations like the League of Women Voters, Faith Voices of Southwest Missouri, and Springfield Chapter of the NAACP have conducted events to ensure everyone knows and understands their vote counts.

“Before the college-age and high school age students now, people have been fighting for your right to vote for a very long time, and we can best honor those people by voting,” said Dee Ogilvy, NAACP Deputy Registrar.

To help people exercise that right to vote, Ogilvy said it’s important for people to know their registration options. She said you could vote in-person, by mail, or online before the October 7 deadline.

Register online:

You can opt to register electronically through the Missouri Security of State online voter registration application. However, you can not use a desktop or laptop, so you’ll need a smartphone or tablet.

Register by mail:

Mail-in registration is still a possibility for you. You have the option to print and mail in your registration or request one to be sent to you. If you choose to request an application by mail, there is a 3-5 business day processing time, and your registration has to be post-marked by October 7.

Register in-person:

According to the Greene County Clerk’s website, more than 180,000 people registered to vote in Greene County. That’s why Several locations have been designated as permanent voter registration. In Greene County, the DMV, Historic Courthouse, libraries, and city halls are among the many places you can register in person. For a full list, click here.

Ogilvy said the Springfield Chapter of the NAACP is also offering contact-less in-person registration. Its drive-thru voting registration is held at the University Heights Baptist Church twice a week.

Toni Robinson, Springfield NAACP chapter president, said they have not allowed COVID-19 to deter them from registering people to vote. It’s a team effort with a notary, voting registrars, and other organizations on hand that answer questions. While the chapter’s efforts to register voters for the presidential election started in July through its partnership with Springfield Public Schools, Robinson said their consistency and accessibility to the community have been vital.

“I think it’s helped raise the awareness of why it’s important to vote,” explained Robinson. “I think another component is that it’s nonpartisan. So we’re not there to tell you what’s on the ballot box or who to vote for. We’re literally there to help you exercise your right to vote.”

To further help exercise that right to vote, Robinson said the NAACP offers personal assistance with those who won’t or can’t leave their homes due to COVID-19. While the last day to register is October 7, the last NAACP drive-thru events will be October 4- 5th from 5-8 pm.

If you would like to check Check Your Voter Registration, click here.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.