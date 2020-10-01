Advertisement

KY3 viewers help Conservatory of the Ozarks stay open

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the teachers boxed up their belongings and the pianos rolled away, Heather Leverich accepted her reality.

“It’s breaking my heart,” said Conservatory of the Ozarks owner, Heather Leverich.

Her dream of owning her own music school was coming to an end after 12 years.

“I just thought there was no help in sight," said Leverich. "There was no solution coming.”

Little did she know, the miracle she was looking for was just two hours north in Cole Camp, Mo.

“During your story you could just see her passion," said Jon Morris.

KY3 reported on the Conservatory’s final week and that caught Jon Morris’ attention.

“I thought well maybe there is something we can do. I love the arts,” said Morris.

So Morris and his wife reached out to Leverich that evening. And the next day they were in Springfield hand delivering the check. Leverich and her teachers are moving belongings back inside and feeling thankful for the donation from someone who not only appreciates the arts but believes in them.

“This is a miracle for us. It makes me feel like my work is a value and the fine arts matter to this community," said Leverich.

Morris is happy he tuned in.

“It can show you the impact. If I have not watched that news program there’s a good chance it could of closed. I’m here. I’m able to help them out. I’m not over saying that KY3 is a big part of keeping the conservatory open," said Morris.

The school’s CARES Act relief funding application was not approved because the school was considering shutting down. Now that it is staying open, the application is being reevaluated.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Western Taney County Fire District practices live fire training exercise

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Western Taney County’s Fire Protection District took part in a live fire exercise, burning 18 acres at the Hollister schools agricultural center.

News

KY3 viewers help Conservatory of the Ozarks stay open

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Abbey Taylor reports.

News

Parent faces charges for making terroristic threat against Ozark Junior High staff

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

After years without storm warnings, McCord Bend gets new siren - clipped version

Updated: 45 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Springfield agency offering free home winterization improvements for low-income

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Missouri lawmakers ask state education leaders to ‘step up’ when it comes to making sure students have internet access

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Representatives with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education submitted budget requests to the Missouri House Subcommittee on Appropriations for Education.

Coronavirus

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports record-tying day for COVID-19 cases; 4 deaths reported too

Updated: 1 hour ago
The daily total ties the previous record set on September 4.

Coronavirus

Greene County Commission approves more applications for CARES Act money

Updated: 1 hour ago
The CARES Act Citizens Advisory Committee, the 30-member volunteer group created July 21, meets in subcommittees to review applications by categories.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

After years without storm warnings, McCord Bend gets new siren

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kadee Brosseau
The Village of McCord Bend recently received a storm siren for the first time in at least 15 years.