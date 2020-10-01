KY3 viewers help Conservatory of the Ozarks stay open

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the teachers boxed up their belongings and the pianos rolled away, Heather Leverich accepted her reality.

“It’s breaking my heart,” said Conservatory of the Ozarks owner, Heather Leverich.

Her dream of owning her own music school was coming to an end after 12 years.

“I just thought there was no help in sight," said Leverich. "There was no solution coming.”

Little did she know, the miracle she was looking for was just two hours north in Cole Camp, Mo.

“During your story you could just see her passion," said Jon Morris.

KY3 reported on the Conservatory’s final week and that caught Jon Morris’ attention.

“I thought well maybe there is something we can do. I love the arts,” said Morris.

So Morris and his wife reached out to Leverich that evening. And the next day they were in Springfield hand delivering the check. Leverich and her teachers are moving belongings back inside and feeling thankful for the donation from someone who not only appreciates the arts but believes in them.

“This is a miracle for us. It makes me feel like my work is a value and the fine arts matter to this community," said Leverich.

Morris is happy he tuned in.

“It can show you the impact. If I have not watched that news program there’s a good chance it could of closed. I’m here. I’m able to help them out. I’m not over saying that KY3 is a big part of keeping the conservatory open," said Morris.

The school’s CARES Act relief funding application was not approved because the school was considering shutting down. Now that it is staying open, the application is being reevaluated.

