Leigh’s Lost and Found: A Pit Bull found shot in the head has now recovered and is ready for a forever home!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we have an update on a stray dog found shot in the head one year ago.

We first brought you Tank’s story when he was found shot in Stockton and left for dead. But now, thanks to Furry Hearts rescue and a very dedicated dog trainer in Springfield, Tank has recovered and is ready for his forever home.

Tank is a much different and much improved dog since the last time you saw him.

"He’d been shot here, there was a wound here and a wound in his ear. "

Back in August of 2019. Lynne Cox with Furry Hearts Rescue, took over Tank’s care after the one year old Pit Bull was found shot three times in Stockton.

“We were not equipped to handle the dog with his disabilities, he needed training.”

That’s when Lynne turned to veteran dog trainer Iciminda Moore.

“He has a learning disability. He has a little bit of a hearing disability and sometimes he has a little memory forgetfulness, I would say.”

She’s worked tirelessly with him, 24-7, for a year now to get him socialized and trained.

“A lot of it had to do with reinforcement, retraining him on how the world works, trying to work with him and teach him hand signals.”

Lynne and her rescue partner Barbara Jenkins can’t believe the change.

“We’ve seen him on a couple of occasions but today really made the difference. He’s grown up!”

Icimina says, “he’s my sixth case that’s come from bad circumstances and blossomed into a brand new dog, able to go back out into the world.”

And now that he’s ready for that, the search is on for the perfect home for Tanks’s special needs.

Lynne says, the joke was homeland security has nothing on us and what we’re going to do to find him the proper home but we know it’s out there. He’s a great dog. Just for the right home that puts some work into him.”

If you’d like more information about Tank or are interested in adopting him, contact Furry Hearts Rescue.

