Man carjacked while streaming on Facebook Live in Washington, D.C.

By WJLA Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WJLA) - Police in Washington, D.C. are asking the public to help them identify carjacking suspects whose crime was caught on Facebook Live.

Warkaw Anagaw regularly broadcasts his opposition of the Ethiopian government. However, his stream was interrupted Sunday by two men with guns.

“Get out of the car. Get out of the car. I’m not playing with you,” one of the men can be heard saying over the Facebook video.

Anagaw exited the car and says the men took his wallet as he got out.

“I’m so scared because they have a gun,” Anagaw said. “They could shoot me. They say get out of the car; they take my car.”

Seconds after he gets out of the car, one of the suspected carjackers is behind the wheel, in full view of the camera.

Eventually, the carjacker seems to figure out he’s on camera and knocks the phone down.

Police later found Anagaw’s car. With no keys or tags, he had it towed back to his neighborhood until he can figure out what to do.

In the meantime, police continue their search for the suspects.

Copyright 2020 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

