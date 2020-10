NEAR MILDRED, Mo. (KY3) -The highway patrol says Larry Startin, 51, was killed in a crash on highway 76 Wednesday night.

Troopers say Startin’s car rolled over after he ran off highway 76 at 9:30 p.m.

The patrol says Startin was the only person in the car.

