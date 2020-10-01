On Your Side: What to buy in October

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There are deals to be had in October.

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is October 13 and 14. This is a great time to think ahead and start working on that Christmas Wish List. Expect deep discounts on gadgets, especially with Amazon’s own brand. 4K TVs will be on sale too. Prime Day during a pandemic means you need patience when it comes to delivery. It might take longer than usual. By the way, Walmart and Target will hold their own sales events alongside Amazon Prime Day.

Wedding essentials

If you’re a bride to be, buy your invitations and wedding dress now. It’s off season for weddings. Now is really when you can negotiate for a lower price.

Smoke detectors and batteries

October is the month when Daylight Saving Time ends. You know the phrase, “Change your clocks, change your batteries”. Prices are slashed for smoke detectors and batteries. It is about the only time you will see any real price change in these products.

Halloween costumes and candy

You know how this works. The later you buy your Halloween costume the more you’ll save. However, the closer we get to the 31st, selection dwindles.

When is the best time to buy Halloween candy? If you have self control, buy it now and store it. Or wait until a few days before Halloween because retailers will want clear shelves for Christmas goodies. On November 1 you’ll get the cheapest price.

You’ll snag some tasty deals this month.

October 4 is National Taco Day. It’s National Pizza month.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.