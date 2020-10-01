Advertisement

On Your Side: What to buy in October

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There are deals to be had in October.

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is October 13 and 14. This is a great time to think ahead and start working on that Christmas Wish List. Expect deep discounts on gadgets, especially with Amazon’s own brand. 4K TVs will be on sale too. Prime Day during a pandemic means you need patience when it comes to delivery. It might take longer than usual. By the way, Walmart and Target will hold their own sales events alongside Amazon Prime Day.

Wedding essentials

If you’re a bride to be, buy your invitations and wedding dress now. It’s off season for weddings. Now is really when you can negotiate for a lower price.

Smoke detectors and batteries

October is the month when Daylight Saving Time ends. You know the phrase, “Change your clocks, change your batteries”. Prices are slashed for smoke detectors and batteries. It is about the only time you will see any real price change in these products.

Halloween costumes and candy

You know how this works. The later you buy your Halloween costume the more you’ll save. However, the closer we get to the 31st, selection dwindles.

When is the best time to buy Halloween candy? If you have self control, buy it now and store it. Or wait until a few days before Halloween because retailers will want clear shelves for Christmas goodies. On November 1 you’ll get the cheapest price.

You’ll snag some tasty deals this month.

October 4 is National Taco Day. It’s National Pizza month.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missouri lawmakers ask state education leaders to ‘step up’ when it comes to making sure students have internet access

Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Havranek reports.

News

Remarks made at convenience store lead to terrorist threat charges against Ozark, Mo. father

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Hickman
Comments at a convenience store made by the father of an Ozark Jr. High student led to a lockdown at the school and the man being charged with making a terrorist threat.

Coronavirus

Arkansas reports spike in coronavirus cases, 15 new deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The department reported more than 12,000 tests conducted Wednesday, which Gov. Asa Hutchinson said was a record for the state’s daily reporting.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler and frosty

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Patchy frost possible overnight.

Latest News

News

Western Taney County Fire District practices live fire training exercise

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Western Taney County’s Fire Protection District took part in a live fire exercise, burning 18 acres at the Hollister schools agricultural center.

News

KY3 viewers help Conservatory of the Ozarks stay open

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
We told you earlier this week about the Conservatory of the Ozarks hitting hard times and having to close for good.

News

KY3 viewers help Conservatory of the Ozarks stay open

Updated: 1 hours ago
Abbey Taylor reports.

News

Parent faces charges for making terroristic threat against Ozark Junior High staff

Updated: 1 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

After years without storm warnings, McCord Bend gets new siren - clipped version

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Springfield agency offering free home winterization improvements for low-income

Updated: 2 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.