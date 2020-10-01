OTC receives grant to add early childhood education services for children under the age of 2

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many parents have struggled to find child care during the coronavirus pandemic. Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC) just received a $180,000 grant that will allow it to expand services at their early childhood education center.

The grant provided by the Missouri Department of Social Services will allow room for eight more infant and toddlers to enroll in their program.

“When I first found out about the grant I immediately texted my husband 'OTC is going to have an infant center, we need to get on the waiting list," said Lacey Busick.

Busick is just months away from having her second daughter. She said planning every detail before her birth has been a little bit stressful.

“If I was able to have both of my girls at the same place, I would be very thankful for that," Busick said.

Busick’s daughter Julia is one of the many children already enrolled in the school’s program.

“I always feel like I’m scrambling trying to find ‘what’s the best place for us," she said. “You have to think about finances, which OTC is very affordable, you have to think about where you work, where your partner works, how is that going to work logistically if you have other kids. “

Jennifer Crouch, the director of the early childhood education center at OTC said she gets several calls a week asking for services for children under the age of two, something the school has not been able to offer in the past.

”We’ve had to refer them to other places," Crouch said. “But, unfortunately the demand for care for children under two in Springfield is very high and there is just not adequate supply, so it’s going to meet a huge need.”

The grant money will go toward renovating a space for a new classroom, improving another classroom, buying furniture and supplies, and paying for training for new staff members.

The expanded services will fill the need for many parents here in the Ozarks, and serve as a new lab space for students at the college.

”So they can experience caring for, or teaching and working with children under the age of two and their family," Crouch said.

Busick said her daughter loves attending OTC’s early childhood education center, and sometimes doesn’t want to leave.

”Both my husband and I have loved OTC’s childcare facility, they are amazing and I hope that we’re able to get this next one in there," she said.

OTC currently enrolls students between the ages of two and five. The expansion will allow them to care for up to 88 children.

Crouch said renovations are expected to begin this summer. The expanded services for infants and toddlers should begin in the fall of 2021.

