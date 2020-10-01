Remarks made at convenience store lead to terrorist threat charges against Ozark, Mo. father

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Americans have been encouraged that if they “see something, say something” when it comes to suspicious activity or comments about committing terrorist acts.

What someone heard at a convenience store led to 35 year-old Ozark father Kenneth Russell Hicks getting charged with making a second degree terrorist threat. That charge is a felony and it caused a lockdown at Ozark Junior High on Tuesday morning.

According to the probable cause statement, Hicks was overheard at a local Kum-n-Go stating that his son had been bullied at the junior high and if the situation wasn’t taken care of he was going to shoot everyone in the office. Hicks also stated he was a bounty hunter and could disarm anyone who tried to stop him and that he was O.K. with going to prison if that meant his son was safe.

The school was on lockdown until Hicks was located and interviewed. The threat was considered credible enough that he was placed under arrest by Captain Mark Deeds, a Christian County Deputy who oversees the School Resource Officers, and taken to Christian County jail with a $100,000 bond.

While some would contend that Hicks was just expressing his anger, Deeds said that the large number of school shootings and contentious atmosphere in our country right now means everything has to be taken seriously.

“In today’s climate where we are as a society we look at every threat," he said. "It’s so easy to say things you have no intentions of following through with but one doesn’t have to look very far to see violence throughout the United States. People are openly discussing violence and we have to investigate that as law enforcement.”

The last time Ozark had a full school year (2018-2019) its resource officers had over 2,000 incidents to investigate on a wide range of topics from suicide attempts to vandalism. But there have been several threats that needed looking into as well.

“Sometimes it’s a student venting to other students and we catch wind of those,” Deeds explained. “Other times they start over social media.”

And it’s the talk that spreads over social media that’s really escalated the amount of work for officers.

“Technology is a constant battle of ours," Deeds said. "It’s a challenge for law enforcement to stay on top of all the different social media platforms. It’s also equally as difficult to determine who that account belongs to.”

Deeds understands the concern people have about having their every word or action scrutinized by others and passed along as a potential threat but he has this advice for anyone not wanting to end up in the same situation as Hicks.

“Use extreme caution in what you say," he said. "While there is freedom of speech be cautious if you’re saying something that can be construed or taken as a threat because we do encourage folks to report. In this incident it was reported and we had to follow up on it.”

