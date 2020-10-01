Advertisement

Springfield city leaders will decide future of mask mandate Monday night

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Council will vote Monday night on whether or not to extend the city’s mask mandate. 

If approved, the ordinance would extend through January 9. The city council meeting is at 6:30 p.m.

Springfield-Greene County health leaders report even though cases have climbed in Springfield, there is evidence it does help slow the spread of the virus. Data from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department shows in the two months following the implementation of Springfield’s masking ordinance, the greatest areas of local case growth were among college-age students engaging in more high-risk activities which may not require masking, such as eating out and attending house parties. This was followed by outbreaks in the jail and long-term care facilities – locations where our masking ordinance was not expected to have an impact, due to the nature of those living situations. Health Director Clay Goddard says the county has seen a relatively low percentage of cases in school-aged children, only 8% of positive COVID-19 cases in Greene County have been in kids 5- 17 in the past two weeks (September 14-28). Springfield Public Schools currently requires masking for all students, staff and teachers, except while eating or during P.E. and recess.

The city of Springfield and Springfield-Greene County Health Department have provided avenues for citizens to voice opinions and get questions answered on the proposed Road to Recovery Phase 3B ordinance. To voice your opinion, call the City Clerk’s Office at 417-874-2460; submit written comments electronically at springfieldmo.gov/councilmaskcomments to be reflected in the City Council meeting minutes; or sign up online at springfieldmo.gov/councilsignup to speak at the City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 5. The deadline to sign up to speak or leave a comment is 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4.

City Council Hotline  (417-874-2460)

• To leave a voicemail for City Council to express support of extending the mandatory masking component for the Road to Recovery Phase 3B, press 1.• To leave a voicemail to express opposition to extending the mandatory masking component for the Road to Recovery Phase 3B, press 2.• To sign up to speak at the Oct. 5 City Council meeting, press 3.• To reach the general Coronavirus Information Hotline, press 4.

General Coronavirus Information Hotline (417-874-1211)

• For general coronavirus questions to be connected to the State of Missouri Coronavirus Hotline, press 1.• To speak to someone from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department about COVID testing, symptoms, exposures or prevention, press 2.• If you are a business owner or manager with questions about the current or proposed Road to Recovery Order Phase 3B that includes a mandatory masking component, press 3.• If you are a citizen with questions or concerns about the current or proposed Road to Recovery Order Phase 3B that includes a mandatory masking component, press 4 to speak with someone in the citizen resource center.• To leave a voicemail to be provided to City Council, press 5.

