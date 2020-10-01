Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports record-tying day for COVID-19 cases; 4 deaths reported too

Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Department(KY3)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported a record-tying day for cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Health leaders announced 203 new COVID-19 cases for Wednesday, September 30. The daily total ties the previous record set on September 4.

“We have the ability to influence this virus, but it requires patience, diligence and sacrifice," said stated Director of Health Clay Goddard. "We are all called to protect one another by facing the reality of this disease head-on—these numbers prove this disease is not done with us. We all share a collective responsibility to protect our family, friends and neighbors.”

Health leaders also reported four deaths from the virus. The victims include a man in his 90s and three women in their 80s. All four of them lived in a long-term care facility. They report a total of 81 Greene County residents have died from the virus, 57 percent of those deaths occurred in September. The average age of those who have died from COVID-19 has decreased, from 80.3 in the first two weeks of September to 77.7 in the last two weeks.

Oppositely, the average age of positive cases of COVID-19 has increased, from 34.8 in the first two weeks of September to 47.4 in the last two weeks.

Who is at risk

Like so many of us, all four of these individuals had an underlying health condition that put them at increased risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19.

Having an underlying health condition should not be interpreted as an individual being sick, feeble or infirm. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified two groups at higher risk for severe health outcomes from COVID-19: older adults and people with underlying health conditions. Underlying health conditions can impact anyone at any age and include common diagnoses that many Greene County residents live with. For instance:

  • 16% of Greene County residents are 65 or older,
  • 33% are considered obese and
  • 11% have asthma

Other health conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as include, but are not limited to:

  • Cancer
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Lung disease
  • Obesity
  • Serious heart conditions
  • Diabetes
  • Pregnancy

A full list of conditions can be viewed on the CDC’s website.

