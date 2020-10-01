Advertisement

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Springfield closing for 2 weeks after COVID-19 exposure

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Parish officials at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Springfield will close for two weeks because of exposure to a COVID-19 case.

Parish officials announced the temporary closing on Wednesday only the church side of the building. The church will reopen October 14.

***********URGENT**********URGENT************** Due to a confirmed COVID-19 exposure on campus there will be no Mass or...

Posted by St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

