Western Taney County Fire District practices live fire training exercise

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - Western Taney County’s Fire Protection District took part in a live-fire exercise, burning 18 acres at the Hollister schools agricultural center.

The assistant fire chief, James Lannan, says they rarely burn off property because of the potential backfires that could come but this was for their training program as we enter fall brush fire season.

Fall brush fire season here in the Ozarks runs through December.

“Humidity levels start to drop out and moisture in the air starts to drop out," Lannan says. "Temperatures remain about 70 degrees. So that means plant life is pretty dry and really susceptible to any type of spark or ember to ignite it and go off.”

This live-fire exercise allowed about 20 of the firefighters to practice things like line control, brush fire operations with the trucks, and the overall strategy of how to fight brush fires in the Ozarks.

“We’ve actually been planning this for over a month but we had to wait for specific weather conditions for this to work out for us," Lannan says. "There’s a lot of things that line up with that. We had to make sure temperatures were good, humidity was above 30% and that we had adequate manpower to be able to do this.”

Lannan says with how dry the weather has been this year, the fire district felt it was essential for the firefighters to hone their skills in a controlled environment.

“We get this huge amount of rain, this one inch in a day and it becomes very deceiving because everybody says we got rain I can go out and burn now," Lannan says. "What they don’t realize is the rain has soaked into the ground and that bottom layer may be wet, but all of this top stuff is gonna burn.”

Lannan says the middle of the day is when moisture in the air drops down and temperatures rise, allowing fires to burn even quicker.

“We have a lot of folks in the Ozarks who like to clean up their yards and burn off either excess limbs or leaves and stuff like that and it seems like it’s great weather to do that but with wind gusting and humidity levels low, those fires can take off pretty quick,” Lannan says. "Even the best laid out plans can turn bad in an instant.'

