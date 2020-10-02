Citizens Memorial Hospital hosts drive-thru hiring fair

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -

Citizens Memorial Hospital (CMH) typically hosts fall job fairs, where hiring managers look to fill essential roles and positions. This year’s format has shifted to a drive-thru style, and the number of available jobs has increased.

Jeremy Maclaughlin, Director of Human Resources, said CMH did not have layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he said, services did slow down to prepare during the pandemic’s early surge, which resulted in most staff being redirected to other activities. While CMH is back to regular operation, Maclaughlin said they’re continuously growing in patients and long-term care residents due to its growing communities and the COVID.

“To make it a little more comfortable for our staff and to ensure they are not feeling burnt out,” explained Maclaughlin. “Especially with the extra stress of the pandemic, we want to ensure we have an adequate number of staff to take care of the patients and residents that we have.”

Maclaughlin said to ensure the best for everyone, staffing up is a must. He explained that the nearly 200 essential positions open span across its eight servicing counties.

Robert Jaudes is the Recruitment Coordinator at CMH. He said the drive-thru hiring event would provide job seekers with a unique chance to make a personal connection safely.

“It allows us to still meet people in person, but keep us safe, our employees safe, and applicants safe as well,” said Jaudes.

Citizens Memorial Hospital “drive-thru” hiring fair information:

The drive-thru hiring event is on Friday, Oct. 2, 1-4 p.m. in the Bolivar Technical College back parking lot, 1135 N. Oakland Ave.,

Jaudes said Job seekers are encouraged to apply online before the hiring event and wear a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Once you arrive, he said to follow the signage, and human resources will check you in, and you’ll then chat with various hiring managers.

Hiring positions:

Citizens Memorial Hospital is hiring for all position types, including RN, LPN, CNA, Medical Assistant, Physical Therapist, Occupational Therapist, Speech Therapist, Paramedic, EMT, Respiratory Therapist, Environmental Services, Nutritional Services, and Clerks.

For more information about the CMH Fall Hiring Fair, call CMH Human Resources at 417-328-6509 or email joincmh@citizensmemorial.com.

