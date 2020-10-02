Advertisement

City of Springfield receives hundreds of forms over mask mandate, expecting at least 23 speakers Monday

Mayor Ken McClure stands over Springfield's City Council.
Mayor Ken McClure stands over Springfield's City Council.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Council will vote Monday night on whether or not to extend the city’s mask mandate.

If approved, the ordinance would extend through January 9. Without an extension, the ordinance would end Oct. 16.

Monday’s city council meeting is set for 6:30 p.m.

According to Cora Scott, Director of Public Information & Civic Engagement for the city of Springfield, more than 550 forms have been submitted as of Friday afternoon. At the time, nearly 83% of forms were in favor of extending the mask mandate, while roughly 17% were against extending the ordinance.

Right now, 23 speakers have signed up to discuss the mask mandate during a period of public comment. Scott says 11 plan to speak in support, while 12 plan to speak in opposition.

The city has also had 31 calls submitted through the phone tree. Of these calls, 19 were in support, and 12 are in opposition.

