Cooler Nights Ahead: Steps to take before turning on space heaters & fireplace

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

According to a report by the National Fire Protection Association, space heaters are the second-leading cause of home fires in the U.S. With more cooler nights ahead, follow these steps before turning them on.

Space heaters, like any home heating system are unsafe if you do not follow safety precautions. Space heaters account for more than 50 percent of home heating fire deaths.

Russ Lafferty, the Assistant Fire Chief for Logan-Rogersville Fire District, said most home fires caused by space heaters are because of negligence.

“People don’t pay enough attention to them. They’ll throw a blanket or a shirt, either on them or too close to them," Lafferty said.

A hot space heater can catch these items on fire. As a safety measure, You want to keep at least a three foot radius around the space heater clear.

“You want to keep them out of a high traffic area or out of your footpath,” Lafferty said.

Inspect the heater before using for the first time. Make sure there are no breaks in the cords, and no dust collection. Old space heaters especially collect dust, clean this off.

“Don’t use an extension cord with them," Lafferty said.

Power strips and extension cords are not equipped to handle the extra power needed to power space heaters. They can overheat, and cause a fire.

If you are using a fireplace instead these cold nights, do not turn them on without inspection first.

“Have somebody certified and insured come out and clean it out, in case you get any birds nests or any debris,” Lafferty said.

A clogged chimney causes a big program when the fireplace is turned on.

“It’ll fill the house full of smoke just because it won’t draft properly,” Lafferty said.

With any heater you are using this cool season, turn it off before bed or before you leave the house. You never want to leave a heater unattended.

Space heater safety checklist

When purchasing a space heater, buy one that is UL (Underwriters Laboratories) listed. Or listed by another national testing laboratory. These meet certain safety standards

Read and follow manufacturers' instructions for use

Use space heaters that turn off automatically if tipped over or not upright

Purchase space heaters with temperature limiting controls

Never run a space heater cord under rugs or carpet.

Plug heater directly into the wall. NEVER use an extension cord

Never leave space heaters unattended

Do not put heaters in damp or wet areas

Keep combustible items away from heater. Leave a clean 3 foot radius around the space heater

Place space heater on sturdy surface

Do not place heater in walkways or high traffic areas

Do not place heaters under desks

Purchase space heater with a temperature control feature that will automatically shut off when too hot

Frequently check space heater cords and switches for wear

