Greene County prosecutor files murder charge against man for deadly shooting near downtown Springfield
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor filed murder charges in the shooting death of a teenager near downtown Springfield in mid-September.
Daryl Thomas is accused of second-degree murder in the death of Kenneth Wright, 19 of Springfield. He is jailed in Greene County.
Officers responded to the 400 block of E. Harrison Street around 9:30 p.m. on September 18. Investigators say Wright was located in the parking lot of an apartment complex after suffering a gunshot wound. Wright later died at a Springfield hospital.
We are awaiting word on a possible motive in the crime.
