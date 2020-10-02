Group asks Springfield city council allow masking ordinance to expire ahead of Monday’s vote

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This Monday, the Springfield City Council will vote whether to extend its public mask mandate into January.

Some local doctors and university leaders have lobbied for the extension, but one group is pressing city council to let the ordinance expire.

Melanie Taylor, the founding member of “417 Freedom Fighters” on Facebook wrote an open letter to Mayor Ken McClure, members of the city council and Springfield-Greene County Health Department Wednesday urging them not to extend the masking ordinance. Her reasoning? It’s harming local businesses.

“I absolutely believe that the masking mandate goes too far and is a little bit of a government overreach,” said Taylor.

Taylor surrounded herself with members the 417 Freedom Fighters Thursday afternoon. It’s a group she says has nearly 3,000 members, all fighting against the masking requirement.

”I think that they can recommend that we continue to wear the masks, and I think that most people would do that," Taylor said. " You see 99% of people complying to that. I think that’s all we need is their recommendation."

Springfield City Council Members will vote on whether or not to extend the current phase of Springfield’s Road to Recovery plan Monday. It would extend the city’s masking requirement, distancing, and occupancy limits into early January. That’s something Taylor does’t want to see happen.

“I think that people think the mask mandate is really just simply 'wear the mask how hard could it be," Taylor said. “They’re not realizing the damage that is happening because of the ordinance part of the mask mandate where businesses are limited to their capacities.”

Taylor isn’t the only one speaking out about the possible renewal. Leaders from both CoxHealth and Mercy have made their voice heard.

”The masking ordinance has been critical as well, we hope to extend the masking ordinance and hope that it is passed," said Brent Hubbard, President and COO of Mercy Springfield Communities, last week.

Local College leaders also wrote an open letter to the mayor and city council this week asking for the extension.

”We would encourage city council to extend that before the deadline so that they would continue that on again," David Hall, Missouri State University’s director of university safety, said Monday.

Both cited the masking ordinance’s impact on public health. Taylor said for her, it’s all about saving local businesses.

”Such as in the letter I sent to the mayor and the council members that I am going to be working to gather those businesses that have been harmed due to the mask mandate and its capacity limits," Taylor said. “We would to take them to court."

Members of the community can sign up online to speak at Monday night’s council meeting. If passed, the ordinance would expire in January of 2021.

