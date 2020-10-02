Advertisement

Jury convicts man in the shooting death of his passenger after a pursuit in Cedar County, Mo.

Joshua Brown/Greene County Courtroom
Joshua Brown/Greene County Courtroom(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Barton County, Mo. jury found man a guilty in a deadly shooting involving his passenger and a Cedar County deputy after a pursuit.

The jury convicted Joshua Brown in the death of Williams Collins.

Deputy Matthew Chism and Williams Collins died from gunshot wounds in the incident in November 2014. Investigators say the two exchanged shots during a struggle after a pursuit ended. Brown drove the car during the pursuit, but never fired shots.

Greene County Judge Calvin Holden overturned a jury’s murder conviction against Brown in the shooting death of Deputy Chism in July of 2016. The Cedar County prosecutor later filed charges against Brown in the death of Collins.

According to investigators, Brown was the driver of a car, and William Collins was his passenger. Deputy Matthew Chism pulled the vehicle over in El Dorado Springs for driving without headlights. The driver sped off, and a pursuit ensued. Collins soon jumped out of the speeding car and ran. Deputy Chism stopped and chased after him. The two began to struggle. Shots were fired. Collins was killed. Chism was also shot. He later died at the hospital. Deputies later found Brown at a nearby home. He was charged with second-degree murder in Deputy Chism’s death, despite prosecutors acknowledging he did not pull the trigger.

The Cedar County prosecutor says Judge Holden stated he believed Brown should have never been charged with felony murder for his involvement in the death of Deputy Chism. Furthermore, the judge gave his opinion Deputy Matthew Chism was not following proper police procedure when he gave chase to passenger William Collins as he fled the vehicle involved in a police pursuit. Judge Holden stated the deputy had no probable cause to believe Collins, who subsequently killed Deputy Chism, was guilty of committing a crime, since the police pursuit began as a traffic stop.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Springfield Advocates, survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault say pandemic has brought back feelings of past trauma

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Friday advocates and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault told KY3 things like distancing and masking brought on additional anxiety.

Local

Second-degree murder charge filed against man for deadly shooting near downtown Springfield

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The deadly shooting case dates back to September 18.

Coronavirus

Arkansas’ revenue nearly $159M above forecast so far

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Arkansas' finance office on Friday said the state’s revenue has come in nearly $159 million above forecast so far this fiscal year.

News

KY3 announces new lifestyle, original television show called “The Place”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The program will feature a variety of segments highlighting the people, places and local attractions that make the Ozarks such a wonderful place to live.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Arkansas elementary school teacher dies from COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An Arkansas teacher died from COVID-19, her husband said Friday, the second coronavirus death from the state’s public schools this week.

Coronavirus

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces six new COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports six new COVID-19 death in the county Friday.

Local

Man charged in assault of 73-year-old man in Ozark

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A man accused in the assault a 73-year-old man in Ozark, Missouri last month faces criminal charges.

Coronavirus

Missouri governor’s office won’t disclose number of infected staffers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Parson and his wife tested positive on Sept. 23. Neither has developed serious symptoms.

Local

Police identify woman found dead in home in east Springfield

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

News

Missouri health leaders hosts drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will host a free two-day COVID-19 testing event in Springfield.