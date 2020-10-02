Jury convicts man in the shooting death of his passenger after a pursuit in Cedar County, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Barton County, Mo. jury found man a guilty in a deadly shooting involving his passenger and a Cedar County deputy after a pursuit.

The jury convicted Joshua Brown in the death of Williams Collins.

Deputy Matthew Chism and Williams Collins died from gunshot wounds in the incident in November 2014. Investigators say the two exchanged shots during a struggle after a pursuit ended. Brown drove the car during the pursuit, but never fired shots.

Greene County Judge Calvin Holden overturned a jury’s murder conviction against Brown in the shooting death of Deputy Chism in July of 2016. The Cedar County prosecutor later filed charges against Brown in the death of Collins.

According to investigators, Brown was the driver of a car, and William Collins was his passenger. Deputy Matthew Chism pulled the vehicle over in El Dorado Springs for driving without headlights. The driver sped off, and a pursuit ensued. Collins soon jumped out of the speeding car and ran. Deputy Chism stopped and chased after him. The two began to struggle. Shots were fired. Collins was killed. Chism was also shot. He later died at the hospital. Deputies later found Brown at a nearby home. He was charged with second-degree murder in Deputy Chism’s death, despite prosecutors acknowledging he did not pull the trigger.

The Cedar County prosecutor says Judge Holden stated he believed Brown should have never been charged with felony murder for his involvement in the death of Deputy Chism. Furthermore, the judge gave his opinion Deputy Matthew Chism was not following proper police procedure when he gave chase to passenger William Collins as he fled the vehicle involved in a police pursuit. Judge Holden stated the deputy had no probable cause to believe Collins, who subsequently killed Deputy Chism, was guilty of committing a crime, since the police pursuit began as a traffic stop.

