KY3 announces new lifestyle, original television show called “The Place”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 is proud to announce a brand new lifestyle television show, “The Place.”

The program will feature a variety of segments highlighting the people, places and local attractions that make the Ozarks such a wonderful place to live. This includes great restaurants, local entertainment and what’s trending in fashion. “The Place” will also show viewers ways they can improve their home, stay safe, and score some great deals along the way.

The show is hosted by Melanie Steen and Michael Gibson.

Melanie Steen is an award-winning TV host from St. Louis, Mo., where she got her start as a Rreporter and weather anchor. She’s also held on-air jobs in San Diego, New Orleans, Tucson and Springfield, Ill. But it was her work as an investigative reporter with The Nancy Grace Show that she’s most proud. Melanie earned a Master’s Degree in Communications from Lindenwood University in 2009.

Michael Gibson is proud to be anchoring and producing on the television station he’s watched since he was a kid. Michael graduated from Branson High School, and later from Evangel University in 2017. Gibson made his television debut while attending college as the host of Ozarks Big Bite, a restaurant review segment that aired on KY3. The special segment earned him an Emmy Award for Best Host. Gibson also worked in Hollywood for one of the country’s most popular syndicated radio and television shows.

“Our goal with the new show is to entertain and inform viewers with unique ways to better their lives while maintaining a balanced budget,” said Spencer Ernst, KY3 Marketing Director. “The Place is a one-stop-shop for viewers to learn fresh ways to save money, discover new adventures with their family, and pick up cooking tips they can use to impress their guests.”

“The Place” will air weekdays at 11:30 a.m. on KY3, starting on Monday, October 5. The show will be re-broadcast on the Ozarks CW weekdays at 5:30 p.m.

