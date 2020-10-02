Advertisement

Lake Ozark to consider registry for short-term vacation rental homes, condos

City of Lake Ozark
By Andrew Havranek
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Since 2019, there has been an 85% increase in vacation rental units listed in the City of Lake Ozark.

That has also brought along more complaints.

“The biggest one that we received were from folks who are a neighbor to the property who say, ‘there are people parking in my yard, they’re leaving trash all over the place, their kids are playing on my retaining wall or on my dock’, things like that," said Lake Ozark Assistant City Administrator, Harrison Fry.

Many of the complaints were coming from areas of the city where those short term rentals aren’t allowed.

“We want to make sure that these short term rentals continue to not be allowed in the traditional single-family neighborhood limits where you’ve got folks who are either retirees who moved here for a quiet way of life, or who are young families, folks starting out and don’t want to be in a neighborhood with all that extra action," Fry added.

One idea that came up during a work session with the board of aldermen was starting a registry of all the short term and vacation rental properties in the city.

“At the very least, it would have a process similar to business licensing," Fry said.

The city said that would allow police and other city officials to know where all of those properties are located, and would help make sure when complaints come in, the vacation rental is in an authorized part of the area.

Fry thinks it could also cut down on those complaints.  

“When you have them going through that licensing process, you can talk to them about what some of our rules and regulations are, that way, they can share that with their guests so we don’t end up with as many of those late night calls and neighborhood incidents," Fry said.

The city of Lake Ozark is continuing to look into this idea, and could present the Board of Aldermen with an idea before the end of the year.

