Man charged in assault of 73-year-old man in Ozark

Justin Barnes.
Justin Barnes.(Christian County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A man accused in the assault a 73-year-old man in Ozark, Missouri last month faces criminal charges.

Justin Barnes, 38, of Fair Grove is charged with first-degree domestic assault causing serious physical injury.

According to court documents, the victim was an Alzheimer’s patient and hospitalized after he suffered serious injuries on September 22. Investigators say Barnes was the only adult present when the victim was sent to the hospital.

Barnes was later taken in for questioning after investigators spotted blood splattered on multiple walls in the bathroom, hallway and living room. At the time, he told police that the man had Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, and that the man’s daughter generally cared for him, according to court documents.

A detective contacted the nurse caring for victim’s injuries for further information. She told police the injuries weren’t consistent with a fall, rather more of a “violent physical assault,” which led to full-body x-rays and CT scans.

The detective took photos of the victim’s injuries. The photos were used in another round of questioning for Barnes.

According to court documents, Barnes denied striking the victim with his fists or an object when asked about the photos. Investigators say Barnes later admitted he was frustrated for having to take care of the victim and change his diaper. Barnes says there was a verbal argument, then claims he “had to use force” to gain control of the victim, per court documents.

Barnes taken into custody on September 23 a $100,000 bond. After an arraignment hearing earlier this week, his next court appearance set for Nov. 4.

