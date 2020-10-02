Marshfield, Mo. couple heading to prison for Arkansas bank robbery

PINE BLLUFF, Ark. (Edited news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas/KY3) -

A man and woman from Marshfield, Mo. are sentenced to federal prison for a bank robbery in Lead Hill, Ark.

A news release from the United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, states David Ray Powers, 29, was sentenced on September 30 to 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count each of Bank Robbery and Being a felon in Possession of a Firearm. Lori Jo Stilley, 42, was sentenced to 41 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Bank Robbery. Stilley plead guilty in May. Powers plead guilty in June.

According to court records, on January 30, 2020, Powers and Stilley traveled from Missouri to Boone County, Arkansas, for the purpose of robbing a bank. Stilley assisted in the plan to rob a bank by searching on her cellular phone for locations of banks to rob. Powers and Stilley viewed banks in order to determine if they could readily escape after a robbery.

On January 30, 2020, they entered the Arvest Bank in Lead Hill, Arkansas, and stood in line waiting for a teller. Once called upon, Powers placed a hand written note on the teller’s desk that stated that this was a bank robbery and demanded money. The teller complied with the demands, and retrieved money from a drawer totaling $1,387.00. The Teller placed the money into a tan canvass bank bag and gave the money to Powers, who took the bank bag, the hand written note, and left the bank through the front door.

After receiving a vehicle description, an Arkansas State Police Trooper located a vehicle that matched the description and initiated a traffic stop. After an interview, both Powers and Stilley were arrested. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and searched it. Inside the vehicle was a purse containing $1,387.00 in U.S. currency. A loaded handgun was also located under the vehicle’s front seat.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI, the Arkansas State Police and the Boone County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant United States Attorney Claude Hawkins prosecuted the case for the United States.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.