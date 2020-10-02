Advertisement

Missouri governor’s office won’t disclose number of infected staffers

FILE - In this June 1, 2018 file photo, Gov. Mike Parson, right, smiles along side his wife, Teresa, after being sworn in as Missouri's 57th governor in Jefferson City, Mo. Teresa Parson has tested positive for the coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms, a spokeswoman for the governor said Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
FILE - In this June 1, 2018 file photo, Gov. Mike Parson, right, smiles along side his wife, Teresa, after being sworn in as Missouri's 57th governor in Jefferson City, Mo. Teresa Parson has tested positive for the coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms, a spokeswoman for the governor said Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — As Missouri Gov. Mike Parson continues to recover from the coronavirus, his office is declining to say how many members of his staff also have tested positive.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday that Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, has not responded to several requests for information on staff illnesses. Jones hasn’t responded to an inquiry from The Associated Press. The decision not to provide information on illnesses within the office differs from the practice of other state agencies that have routinely reported case numbers since the pandemic began.

Parson and his wife tested positive on Sept. 23. Neither has developed serious symptoms.

