Missouri gubernatorial candidates send best wishes to the President and First Lady

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) -

The candidates for Missouri governor tweeted their best wishes to the President and First Lady after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

Governor Mike Parson tweeted “Teresa and I join Missourians and the nation in wishing President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania well as they navigate COVID-19 recovery. Our prayers are with them always.”

Parson’s opponent, State Auditor Nicole Galloway tweeted “Wishing President Trump and the First Lady a quick and full recovery from COVID-19. This virus can impact anyone. Please stay vigilant.”

President Trump tweeted Friday morning that he and Mrs. Trump were quarantining. The White House physician said the president is expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering.

Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the virus on Friday morning and “remains in good health,” his spokesman said.

Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and did not appear visibly ill. Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from the virus.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.