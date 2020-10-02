Advertisement

Nurses in COVID-19 units at Springfield hospitals facing own mental health worries

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nurses working on the frontlines have now been helping care for coronavirus patients for the last seven months and that can take a toll on how they care for their own mental health.

“I rely a lot on my family to go home and vent to them, tell them how my day was,” Cara Shipman, an ICU nurse in Mercy’s COVID-19 wing, says. “If I bottled everything up I would never be able to come back and work the next day.”

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at both Cox and Mercy is down from earlier this week. Mercy now has 56 coronavirus patients, which is down from a high of 71 on Wednesday. CoxHealth now has 65 COVID-19 patients, down from 83 earlier this week.

Nurses at both CoxHealth and Mercy say they’re experiencing some staffing shortages, especially within the COVID-19 units. Cox says it has about 150 nurses within its COVID-19 wing. Shifts at both hospitals are about 12 hours long, which is typical for a nurse.

Shipman says the shifts feel significantly more draining now, both physically and mentally.

“Most of my patients aren’t making it necessarily and I think it’s that way across the country and so I have to go home and find an outlet.”

CoxHealth’s administrative director of nursing Chastidy Parke, says with restrictions on visitors, nurses have to play the role of caretakers and even loved ones.

“They’re the ones that are there 24/7," Parke says. "They’re holding their hands. They’re looking the patients in their eyes. With this disease, sometimes they see the patients walk in and they’re talking and they deteriorate so quickly that it makes it I think even harder.”

Shipman says it’s hard for her to separate work from her personal life.

“You see it on social media at home," Shipman says. "You see it on the news. You come to work, that is what you deal with.”

Nurses are in personal protective equipment from head to toe but with this work, comes the fear of contracting the virus yourself or potentially giving it to someone you love.

“It’s terrifying because we see the worst effects of it," Shipman says. "We don’t see the people that get a cold. We see the people that are struggling for their life to breathe.”

CoxHealth and Mercy both say they’re trying to keep up with the number of COVID-19 patients, surgeries or other appointments that were rescheduled from the pandemic and the start of flu season all at once.

Nurses in COVID-19 unit at Cox and Mercy are dealing with their own mental health struggles

