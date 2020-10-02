Police identify woman found dead in home in east Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -- Police identified a woman found dead Tuesday in a home in East Springfield.

Police say Katherine Lear, 62, was found dead inside the home.

Officers responded to the home for a well-being check at around 10:30 a.m. Investigators say evidence found in the home warranted further investigation. Detectives processed the scene for evidence.

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

