Springfield Advocates, survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault say pandemic has brought back feelings of past trauma

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The pandemic has had an impact on the mental health of people across the Ozarks. Friday advocates and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault said things like distancing and masking brought on additional anxiety.

“We hear you. We see you. We can relate because we are you," said Kaijuanda Sutton.

Sutton said she was first introduced to domestic violence as a teenager. She said many aspects of this pandemic have been very triggering for her.

“As a victim of domestic violence that can be very traumatizing to be forced to stay home with your abuser and not having a way to get out or feel safe at some moments during your day," Sutton said. “And also with the mandatory mask wearing, for me personally it brought back some traumatizing events where I felt silenced. “

While Sutton is supportive of the masking ordinance, she does not ignore the way it has made her feel.

”I just want to encourage those who are triggered who are faced with going through traumatizing events with their life that we understand how you’re feeling," she said.

The Springfield Greene County health department said in a statement:

There are health exemptions to the masking ordinance. We would encourage anyone with PTSD or similar concerns to practice the prevention measures that they can while also taking care of their mental health needs. We would also like to add that we are grateful to the domestic assault survivors who have shown such strength while protecting those around them.

Sutton said her good friend Dee Ogilvy has been a helpful resource for her throughout the pandemic.

“The most important thing is that you need to feel free to seek help and when you can talk to people who understand," Ogilvy said. “When we can talk to each other as survivors it helps.”

Ogilvy said she was assaulted by a stranger 41 years ago.

”I didn’t even know what PTSD was," she said. “These things don’t really go away, once you’ve been traumatized like that it stays with you, even if you work on it.”

The women wear their masks to make a statement and bring awareness to domestic violence and the impact it has on so many lives.

“It says ‘not all wounds are visible’ because you know a lot of times people equate domestic violence with physical abuse the black eye the broken arm you know or bruises," Sutton said as she pointed to her mask.

Ogilvy, Sutton and their friend Janice created a PSA earlier this week to let people know they are not alone.

Sutton will also be hosting a round table event called “Purple Table Talks” on October 17, to talk about survivor stories, awareness and signs of domestic violence.

Jared Alexander, director of development at Harmony House said they have seen a spike in calls to the hotline over the last couple of weeks. He said sometimes, they have received twice the amount of calls as they normally do.

If someone needs help, they’re readily available.

”We always encourage people to give us a call, let’s talk through your situation and what you’re needing right now and let’s see how we can best help," Alexander said.

He said the 24 hour emergency hotline is always available.

Harmony House is also hosting its iCare campaign as a push for awareness for domestic violence. Businesses and individuals can still sign up to take part in that campaign.

Resources:

Harmony House:

24 hour hotline: 417-864-SAFE

Harmony House: 417-837-7700

https://www.myharmonyhouse.org/

The Victim Center

24 hour hotline: 417-864- 7233 (SAFE)

The Victim Center: 417-863-7273

https://www.thevictimcenter.org/

Green County Family Justice Center

24 hour hotline: 417-864-SAFE (7233)

Greene County Family Justice Center: 417-874-2600

https://greenecountyfamilyjusticecenter.org/gethelp/

